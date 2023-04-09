Wow! Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan bags Dinesh Vijan's next, Diler

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Sarzameen.

The action thriller centered around Kashmir terrorism also stars Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is being directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoz Irani. Now, we hear the 22-year-old Jr. Nawab of Bollywood has bagged his second movie, even before his debut vehicle releases in theatres next year.

As per sources, Ibrahim Ali Khan is doing his second film with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The young actor will headline Jannat and Shiddat director Kunal Deshmukh’s next romantic drama, tentatively titled ‘Diler’.

"Ibrahim Ali Khan loved the script and immediately gave his nod. It’s a very balanced, well-written love story that promises to take audiences on a ride filled with love and music. The conversation with Ibrahim has reached a final stage, and he will soon be signing on the dotted line. Ibrahim’s jump from thriller to romance also showcases his versatility as an upcoming performer," an industry source told us, adding that the makers are yet to finalize the lead actress for the film.

The Dinesh Vijan production is scheduled to go on floors in December 2023 and will largely be shot in London. Before embarking on this new journey, Ibrahim will finish the pending shooting of his debut movie, Sarzameen, which went on floors in February and still has some portions left to complete.

The Dharma Productions venture reportedly features Ibrahim in the role of a terrorist, while Kajol and Prithviraj are said to be playing a married couple. The film also marks Karan Johar and Kajol’s first professional collaboration after a hiatus of twelve years.

Maddock Films has an extensive lineup of movies in various stages of production. The slate includes Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled robotic rom-com, Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan’s Murder Mubarak, Sunny Kaushal and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Shiddat 2, Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36, Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan’s Happy Teachers Day, Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi’s Pooja Meri Jaan, and Vaani Kapoor’s Sarvagunn Sampann, among others.

They also have four movies in the Horror-Comedy Cinematic Universe, which includes Stree 2, Bhediya 2, Munjya, and Vampires of Vijay Nagar. Dinesh Vijan, as we revealed last month, is also collaborating with Parineeti Chopra on a musical set in the UK.

Credits - Pinkvilla





