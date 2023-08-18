Wow! Saiyami Kher took inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer to prepare for her role in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer

Saiyami Kher is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Ghoomer wherein she plays the role of a differently-abled cricketer. The actress recently revealed that she took inspiration from an Indian cricketer to prepare for the role in the movie.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 10:30
movie_image: 
SAIYAMI KHER

MUMBAI: Saiyami Kher is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Ghoomer wherein she plays the role of a differently-abled cricketer. The actress recently revealed that she took inspiration from an Indian cricketer to prepare for the role in the movie.

Also read - Saiyami Kher reunites with Gulzar, to recite his poetry in '8 A.M. Metro'

Saiyami Kher revealed that she underwent a lot of physical and mental preparation for preparing for her character in the upcoming movie Ghoomer and took notes from Yuvraj Singh who helped her prepare mentally for the role and said, “For me, Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuv'is career has been an inspiring triumph. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally.”

She further added,”I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can’t wait for him to see it.”

Last year, Saiyami Kher talked about her role in Ghoomer and said, "Ghoomer has been the most physically and mentally challenging role that I have ever done so far. It's difficult not only because it's a cricketer's role, she's a handicapped cricketer. It was very, very challenging for me. It was emotionally very draining."

Helmed by R Balki, the story of Ghoomer is co-written by Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his one-hand was seriously injured. 

The upcoming sports drama is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment. Amit Trivedi has composed the original music and background score, while the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir.

Also read - OMG! Saiyami Kher recalls the time she was suggested to have a nose job done at the age of 18

Ghoomer stars Saiyami Kher as a cricketer, para-athlete who has lost one arm, and Abhishek Bachchan as her coach. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 18.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 
 


 

Saiyami Kher Abhishek Bachchan Yuvraj Singh Cricket Indian Cricket Team R Balki Ghoomer Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Destiny Plans! Malini and Aradhana feel a connection, unaware of the truth
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Kundali Bhagya: What! Karan and Srishti recognize each other’s voices, Nidhi’s hits Preeta with her car
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
What! Rakhi Sawant reveals Bigg Boss winners are doomed and can never manage to have good careers
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for...
Woah! From dreaming to become an IAS officer to working with Aamir Khan, let's take a look at the journey of Sakshi Tanwar
MUMBAI: There are many actors in Indian entertainment industry who have become actor by chance and they did not want to...
Titli: Shocking! Garv realises his mistake, Titli puts forth a BIG request
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Denial! Pooja and Vikram refuse to help Reyansh
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
SAIYAMI KHER
Wow! Saiyami Kher took inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer to prepare for her role in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer
Latest Video
Related Stories
kissing scene
Really! Check out the first Indian film that showed a kissing scene
Ranbir
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
SRK
Whoa! Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive film till date made on THIS jaw-dropping budget
Imran Khan
OMG! When Imran Khan revealed his eye lashes burned during an action scene in Luck; “an explosion went off too close…”
Amitabh
Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan Asked dad Amitabh how much taller is he to Jaya Bachchan, his reply will leave you in splits
Manisha Koirala
Shocking! When Manisha Koirala broke silence on her marriage, “How much worse can it become for a woman”