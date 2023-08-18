Wow! Saiyami Kher took inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer to prepare for her role in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer

MUMBAI: Saiyami Kher is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Ghoomer wherein she plays the role of a differently-abled cricketer. The actress recently revealed that she took inspiration from an Indian cricketer to prepare for the role in the movie.

Saiyami Kher revealed that she underwent a lot of physical and mental preparation for preparing for her character in the upcoming movie Ghoomer and took notes from Yuvraj Singh who helped her prepare mentally for the role and said, “For me, Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuv'is career has been an inspiring triumph. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally.”

She further added,”I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can’t wait for him to see it.”

Last year, Saiyami Kher talked about her role in Ghoomer and said, "Ghoomer has been the most physically and mentally challenging role that I have ever done so far. It's difficult not only because it's a cricketer's role, she's a handicapped cricketer. It was very, very challenging for me. It was emotionally very draining."

Helmed by R Balki, the story of Ghoomer is co-written by Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his one-hand was seriously injured.

The upcoming sports drama is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment. Amit Trivedi has composed the original music and background score, while the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir.

Ghoomer stars Saiyami Kher as a cricketer, para-athlete who has lost one arm, and Abhishek Bachchan as her coach. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 18.

