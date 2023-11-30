Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer

The trailer of one of much awaited movies of the Salaar starring Prabhas to be out tomorrow, the fans are now expressing their excitement for the all over the twitter here are the tweets
SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st

MUMBAI : Movie Salaar is one of the biggest releases of the year, ever since the movie was announced and was in the making the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie and now we see the audiences are waiting for the release date of the movie.

Salaar which is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is one of the most hyped movies and as we know the trailer of the movie to be out tomorrow on 1st December, well this news have increased the excitement level of the fans all over and they are now expressing their excitement all over the twitter

Also read-Must read! Animal follows Pathan and Jawan format, here are the timings of FDFS

As we see, #SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st is trending all over the twitter, and the fans are not keeping but are expressing their love for the Rebel star Prabhas, the fans cannot keep calm as they wait for the trailer of the movie and for the movie itself on 22nd December.

Well another point will be that it will be exciting to see the clash between Salaar and Dunki starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, well Dunki will release one day before Salaar on 21st December.

What are your views on these tweets for the movie Salaar and how excited are you for the movie Salaar, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Box office! Farrey falls continues to fall flat, Whereas Tiger 3 closes at lowest figure ever, have a look at the collections of these movies

 

