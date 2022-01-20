Wow! Salman Khan promises his fans to treat with a teaser of his new project tomorrow

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan promises his fans to treat them with a teaser of his next project tomorrow. The star took to his social media handle where he posted a picture of himself giving glimpses of his next project.

Taking to his social media account, Salman Khan posted a picture in which he was seen wearing a T-shirt with a Gamcha wrapped around his head. The actor said he has been posting about his commercials and trailers all the time. He further added that all are his brands. He then asked his fans did they understand anything. He also said that he is listening and watching everything these days. He can hear everyone. Finally, he said that today he is posting a picture, and tomorrow he will release a teaser.

Check out the pictures:

He wrote: I have to post commercials and trailers etc ... apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya ? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser .

Soon the picture went viral on the internet and his fans started reacting to the post. The fans have poured their love for the star with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his last film Antim: The Final Truth. He will be next seen in the films Aankh Micholi and Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He will be also seen making an extended cameo appearance in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. After that, he will be seen making his appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Well, his fans are eagerly waiting to see what his characters will unfold in both Pathan and Laal Singh Chaddha.

