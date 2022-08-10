Wow! Salman Khan to reportedly construct a 19-storey hotel in Bandra

The hotel will have cafés, restaurants, gym, swimming pool and will have a conventional center.
MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in this country. Earlier in his career, he worked with actresses like Bhagyashree, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and others who were around his age. But then came a phase where he started romancing younger heroines in his movies.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is planning to build a 19 storey hotel in Carter Road, Bandra. As per a news portal the hotel will have cafés, restaurants, gym, swimming pool and will have a conventional center. The BMC approved plot, which is sea-facing, belongs to Salman’s mother Salma Khan.

 


On the work front, Salman has an interesting line up of films. He will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. There are also reports of Salman Khan starring in No Entry 2, a film with Dharma Productions, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger vs Pathaan.

 

