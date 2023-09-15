Wow! Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey to enter Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe?

There are many reports which are saying that Salman Khan's character Chulbul Pandey is all set to be the part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop universe
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved characters of Salman Khan is Chulbul Pandey from the movie Dabangg, the character and the movie has got some amazing response from the fans and audience, and till today it is one of the iconic characters of the superstar Salman Khan. On the other hand we are very much aware about the cop universe which is created by Rohit Shetty.

Also read –Box office! It's a milestone for Jawan, the movie enters 500 crore club, check out the total collections

How can we forget movies like Simmba, Singham, Sooryavanshi which got some amazing response from the fans and audience and have loved the crossovers between these three movies. We have often seen Rohit Shetty is after superstar Salman Khan who is requesting him to be the part of the Cop universe and there are many reports floating all over the internet which are saying that we might see Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming movie Singam 3.

Well this is just a speculation and there is no official announcement for the same, but no doubt if this news is true definitely we are going to witness one of a kind of experience and it will be a monster of a blockbuster.

Do you really want to see the character Chulbul Pandey in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Audience perspective! “Would love to see Narmada in Spy Universe” netizens demands Jawan actress Nayanthara to be in Spy Universe

