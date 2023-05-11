Wow! From Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor: The buzz cut emerges latest celeb-approved hair trend; Here’s how hair stylists reacted!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, Orlando Bloom, Bradley Cooper, and Shahid Kapoor have all been embracing the buzzed haircut with boldness lately. This bold fashion choice is a potent representation of uniqueness and self-expression as well as defying conventional notions of beauty. Shahid chose a buzz-cut hairdo with a stubble beard about two weeks ago for his next movie Charlie Champion. Since then, he has been posting numerous glitzy photos of himself on social media.

His hairstyle even sparked rumors that he might have been inspired by Haider 2, the follow-up to his 2014 movie Haider. Furthermore, Salman has already worn a buzzed cut this time for a forthcoming untitled movie. The actor donned the hairdo once more recently, having previously worn it in Tere Naam and Sultan. However, Bradley Cooper and Orlando Bloom finished it, and it wasn't for a project.

In anticipation of winter, the buzzed haircut trend is gaining traction once more. We speak with hair stylists about their bold buzz cuts, styling tips, and whether people still imitate their favorite celebrities' appearances.

Hairstylist Jawed Habib states, “It is a cut to look young, fresh and slimmer. It is a very modern cut, which is why people above 40 or 50 go for this cut. Today all the movie styling is based on character, so maybe some movie must be coming where the character requires this look. This cut is actually meant for summers, because the heat is extreme, but one can get it anytime. Buzzed cuts require a lot of styling products, including gel, mousse, and hair sprays. It takes a lot of grooming and maintenance. The biggest change right now is that the gent's styling has become grooming styling. With these types of cuts, you need to know how to brush them, and how to put mousse or gel on it. Not a lot of people try to copy celebs these days because things have changed so much. It is not the same story anymore like it used to be years ago.”

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim thinks, “Most of the actors do it for their characters in upcoming films, as a buzzed cut is not exactly a winter look. It looks nice on people who have sharp features, great jawline, and a well-made body. It shows off your face very well. It also depends on how you are balancing it, because it should be balanced with facial hair and not clean-shaven. The buzzed cut is a vibe. You have to keep the haircut in a proper square shape, it is not like old times now. If you have a good buzzed haircut, please flaunt it, it is a more masculine and sexier look. Celebs have a major influence on everyone, people do follow them. Clients still come to the salon with a reference of a celeb. They follow their fashion styles, haircuts, and even hair color. After Shahid’s look, there were many people with buzzed haircut requests at the salon to get the same look as him.”

Celebrity hairstylist Vikas Marwah continues, saying, “Buzzed haircuts were always in trend and have come back again because it is a very versatile haircut and easy to manage, especially if it’s too hot and people don’t want to use too many hair products. It is the simplest haircut, and only requires a little wax on the top part to style it up. It does not have anything to do with the season, people mostly do such a buzzed haircut when they are on their heavier side or bulky shoulders, so the jaw looks bigger and the main attention goes on the face. People still try to copy the looks of actors, plus we are living in a digital and social media-savvy world, so it is very common. Even after Salman and Shahid’s looks, many clients, even models came to our salon asking for a replication.”

