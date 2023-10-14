Wow! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal gets candid about his film being sandwich between his wife and actress Katrina Kaif's next two projects; Says ‘It is a great spot to be in…’

Vicky Kaushal's remarks on how it feels to have his wife and actor Katrina Kaif's next two projects sandwiched between them drew everyone's attention. The worldwide debut of 'Sam Bahadur' is scheduled for December 1. The movie is based on Sam Manekshaw's life, who was India's first field marshal and a military titan.
movie_image: 
Vicky

MUMBAI: The official trailer for the upcoming eagerly awaited biopic 'Sam Bahadur' was released on Friday. Vicky Kaushal's remarks on how it feels to have his wife and actor Katrina Kaif's next two projects sandwiched between them drew everyone's attention. The worldwide debut of 'Sam Bahadur' is scheduled for December 1. The movie is based on Sam Manekshaw's life, who was India's first field marshal and a military titan.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

In contrast, Katrina Kaif has two movies coming out at the same time. Her first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi, 'Merry Christmas,' will be released two weeks after her film 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. Vicky responded endearingly when she saw that 'Sam Bahadur' was sandwiched between two of Katrina's movies in the preview.

Vicky stated at the 'Sam Bahadur' press conference on Friday in Mumbai, "She is excited for my film and I am excited for her film. And she has not just got one film after my film but she has got one film two weeks before my film also. I am sandwiched between her films and it is a great spot to be in."

Vicky is shown in the teaser as the Field Marshal, commanding his squad of soldiers and inspiring them to defend their nation. He also spoke in numerous impactful dialogues, such as "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai."

Sanya and Fatima were also shown in the teaser. "Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena," Vicky said as 'Sam Manekshaw' at the end of the teaser. With the next action movie 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sam Bahadur will have a major Bollywood clash.

Also read:Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Mid-day
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 10:14

