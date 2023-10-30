Wow! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's trailer set to launch at a grand event in Delhi on THIS date; Know here more details!

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal's first look as Sam Manekshaw was announced in 2019, and the project created a lot of excitement ever since. The actor, producer Ronnie Screwvala, and director Meghna Gulzar debuted the teaser for their movie Sam Bahadur earlier this month, to a resounding reception from viewers. The film's producers are preparing to release the trailer shortly. According to a person familiar with the project, the Sam Bahadur trailer will debut on November 7.

Also read: Really! Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress covers her belly with dupatta, watch viral video

A source said, “Vicky, Sanya, Fatima, Meghna, Ronnie and everyone from their team are super excited to present the trailer of Sam Bahadur to the audience. The launch event is happening at the Manekshaw Centre on November 7 in Delhi, and the trailer will be unveiled by a very special guest.”

Vicky Kaushal wrapped up filming the movie in March of this year, and he shared the good news of its completion on Instagram. He wrote, “Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You.”

On December 1, Sam Bahadur and Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will have a clash. Leading roles in the movie are played by Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also read: Woah! Vicky Kaushal reacts when questioned about asking Katrina Kaif out on a date, given that he wasn't a big star back then

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla