Wow! Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcases horse-riding prowess against the sunset backdrop; Describing a HEALING experience

MUMBAI : Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hard work, talent, determination, and physical fitness have all contributed to her successful film career. Through her posts on social media, she never fails to inspire people, despite her hectic schedule and the challenges life presents. Samantha, who has a reputation for never giving up, offered a sneak peek at a recent fascinating project.

A video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu showing off her horseback riding prowess was posted on her Instagram stories on Monday. At dark, the actress took a roundabout wearing a black t-shirt, blue denim trousers, leather boots, and a helmet. She captioned the photo with,“Sunsets and healing(white heart emojis).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently taking a hiatus in order to prioritise her health. The actress, who additionally received a myositis diagnosis last year, startled fans when she formally declared that she was taking a leave of absence to take care of herself. Nevertheless, she succeeded in concluding Raj & DK's Citadel's India leg alongside Varun Dhawan. Fans are eager to see Samantha again, however it was just revealed that 2024 will mark her official return.

According to a person connected to a well-known news website, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been feeling refreshed. The newspaper was informed by the source that “She is feeling a lot better. Rejuvenated is the right word to explain her state of mind and health. There is no doubt that her health is doing way better as she is feeling energised. Also, the time off and travel around the world, opened her to a lot of different things. Now, she is planning to channel all that energy in her work.”

The source also added, “She is planning to start acting and be back on set early next year. In fact, she is looking forward to it. It is expected that she will be back at work when Citadel promotions start. She might also start a new project, which she is backing”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave her fans some time on Sunday by answering their questions during an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories. Seizing the chance, an anonymous Instagram user questioned her, “Don’t you think about marrying again?” She said, adding a laughing emoji, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.”

