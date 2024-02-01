Wow! Sanjana Sanghi's 2024 Career Goals: Focusing on Self-Work and Self-Love

MUMBAI: Sanjana Sanghi, who experienced success with films like "Dhak Dhak" and "Kadak Singh" in 2023, expresses gratitude for the positive response her projects received. As 2024 approaches, the actress exclusively shares her reflections and aspirations with PeepingMoon.

Sanjana acknowledges the surreal and beautiful feeling of both "Dhak Dhak" and "Kadak Singh" being well-received globally, breaking away from predictable tropes. She highlights the power of authentic and honest storytelling, emphasizing the instinctive decisions that shaped her roles. The actress is moved by the audience's response, especially the appreciation for the distinctiveness of her characters Manjari and Sakshi.

Looking ahead to 2024, Sanjana Sanghi expresses her hope for a year focused on self-work and self-love. She recognizes the tendency to constantly look forward to the next thing without pausing to acknowledge personal growth. Sanghi aims to change this approach in the coming year, seeking a balance that includes reflection on her journey.

While sharing her aspirations, Sanjana hints at the anticipation of resuming the "Dhak Dhak" journey and mentions ongoing preparations for two unannounced projects. The actress's commitment to her craft and her desire for personal growth highlight her positive outlook for the future.

As Sanjana Sanghi enters the new year, her emphasis on self-reflection and self-love reflects a holistic approach to her career and personal development.

