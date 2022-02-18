Wow! Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor to star in the film Toolsidas Junior, Check out the first look poster here

MUMBAI: Trade analysts and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle where he unveiled the first look poster of the film Toolsidas Junior. The film will star Sanjay Dutt along with Rajiv Kapoor and Varun Buddha Dev in pivotal roles. The film will be a sports drama.

Taking to his social media account, Taran Adarsh posted the first look poster of the film. In the poster, Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, and the child artist Varun Buddha Dev were seen holding the snooker sticks in their hands. And half of the poster was covered by the pool table. The film will be based on a sports drama. The film will be helmed by director Mridul and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Sunita Gowariker. He captioned the poster as SANJAY DUTT - RAJIV KAPOOR: ASHUTOSH GOWARIKER - BHUSHAN KUMAR FINALIZE RELEASE DATE... #ToolsidasJunior - a sports drama starring #SanjayDutt, #RajivKapoor and #VarunBuddhadev - to release in *cinemas* on 4 March 2022... Directed by #Mridul.

Check out the poster here:

Legendary actor Rajiv Kapoor will be seen in the film sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt. The actor shot this film before his death. For the universe, Rajiv Kapoor passed away due to a heart attack last year on 9th February 2021. He was 58 years old. His elder brother Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in KGF Chapter 2 where he will be sharing the screen with Yash and Raveena Tandon. He will also be seen in the film Prithviraj along with Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar. Apart from these two films, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the movie Shamshera and The Good Maharaja. In Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

