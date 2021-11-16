WOW: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares her views about ‘DATING’ and if she is interested in the field of ACTING!

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt’s personal life has been more into the limelight than his professional life.

His daughter Trishala is his lifeline and she is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood.

(Also Read: 10 interesting things about Sanjay Dutt that will surely delight you!)

She is Sanjay's daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma and is a psychotherapist in the US. She is one of the few star kids who is active on social media. Apart from sharing her stunning photos, Trishala often interacts with her followers. Speaking of that, she recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session and answered interesting questions.

The 33-year-old was asked about her wedding plans. Reacting to this, she confessed that dating is a 'disaster' and said that she will get married when she finds a 'proper gentleman'.

She said, "Ohhhhh It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about. Dating in this age is a disaster. And utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life."

A fan of hers was curious to know if she would be interested in entering the 'film industry' to carry on Sanjay Sir's legacy'. She replied saying, "No (smiley emoji) I'm busy building on leaving my own legacy behind."

Trishala shares a great bond with father Sanjay Dutt. She also shares a good rapport with her stepmother Maanayatta Dutt.

Show your love for the Dutt family in the comments below! (Also Read: Sanjay Dutt remembers his mom Nargis Dutt on her 40th death anniversary)

Credit: SpotboyE