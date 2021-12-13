Wow! Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh joins Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is no doubt the current topic in Bollywood; the actor who recently got married to Katrina Kaif has been the talk of the town for the past couple of days. No doubt the actor is one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry. The actor is now all set to be seen in his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Today on the occasion of director Meghna Gulzar, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful picture where he is introducing actress Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the movie.

ALSO READ – (Awesome! Times when Bollywood celebs opted for historic ‘palaces’ as their destination wedding)

Taking to his Instagram handle actor Vicky Kaushal shared this picture and captioned, “It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #Samबहादुर family!”

In this film we will see actor Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of the war Hero Sam Manekshaw and Sanya Malhotra will play his wife. On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh will portray the character of Indira Gandhi.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh after their collaboration in the movie Dangal. They both were also seen in the movie Ludo but in different stories.

In 2019, the team had shared Kaushal's first look from the film. Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of the movie with dialogues by "Badhaai Ho" writer Shantanu Srivastava.

How excited are you with this amazing star cast of the movie Sam Bahadur do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Pooja Hegde: 'Soch liya' introduces roller-coaster chemistry the lead characters share)