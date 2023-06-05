Wow! Sanya Malhotra purchases a 4BHK house in Gurgaon

MUMBAI :Sanya Malhotra made a smashing debut in Aamir Khan’s Dangal and never looked back. The powerhouse of talent has been part of many interesting films with versatile storylines lately and has achieved great success in a short span of time. The actress has now added another feather in her hat.

Sanya has now bought a 4BHK house for her family and herself in Gurgaon. The actress plans on spending some quality time with her folks whenever she gets the time from her packed schedules. Recently, Sanya had shared glimpses of her grih pravesh and captioned them Naya Ghar on her instagram stories.

Sanya hails from Delhi and will next be seen in the comedy drama Kathal where she will be essaying the role of a police officer on a mission to unravel the mystery of two stolen jackfruits from the garden of an MLA. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav.

Kathal is produced by Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga who stated, “We at Sikhya always take pride in delivering homegrown stories that are global in their approach. We are excited to give our audiences a family entertainer, Kathal - the jackfruit mystery, this summer! Sanya along with Rajpal, Vijay, Anant and the others will take you on a joyride to uncover the mystery of the stolen kathals, helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, our debut director. We are so thrilled to be launching the film on Netflix along with Balaji Telefilms, both of whom have supported us in bringing distinctive and relevant content to a global forefront.”

Sanya will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal and Sana Shaikh.

