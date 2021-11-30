WOW: Sara Ali Khan CHASTISES her security guard for pushing paparazzi!

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry today.

Daughter on Saif Ali Khan, she is bubbly and flamboyant in nature. Recently, actor Sara Ali Khan on Monday rebuked her security guard for pushing a paparazzo. On Instagram, several videos surfaced as Sara headed back to her car after a press event for the launch of her song, Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re.

In a video, Sara stood near her car and was seen telling a person not to push anyone and even apologised to those present around her. At first, she asked, "Woh giraya kisko aapne (Whom did you push down)?" When people around said, "Koi nahi gira (no one fell down), Sara replied, "Nahi nahi, jisko giraya woh chale gaye (No no the one who was pushed went away)."

She then said, "Sorry bolna please. Thank you." Before leaving she again scolded the man, "Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Dont do like this. Don't push anyone it's okay)." She said, "Thank you Thank you. I'm sorry" as she got inside her vehicle.

Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles apart from Sara. In the upbeat number, Sara can be seen grooving to the beats, dressed in neon green and pink saree. The song, also featuring Dhanush, is set up in a Tamil style pre-wedding celebration event.

The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and the music is by A R Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The trailer of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re was released last week, giving a glimpse of a complicated love triangle among the characters played by Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay.

