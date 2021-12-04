Wow! Sara Ali Khan gives a Madhuri Dixit twist to her latest song Chaka Chak

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is not leaving any stone unturned these days while promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Her new song Chaka Chak has been getting a good response on the social media platform. Recently, Sara was seen shaking her legs with Ananya Pandey at an event. And now, Sara has shared a special video with her fans dancing with Madhuri Dixit. In the video Sara was seen matching Madhuri’s cult steps from the song Chane Ke Khet Mein while playing Chaka Chak in the background from her latest movie Atrangi re. Sara captioned the video as ‘Chane ke Khet mein Chakachak kiya’.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan to grace the weekend ka vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

On the work front Madhuri Dixit will be seen in the upcoming web series called Finding Anamika which will be released on Netflix. She has also judged dance shows like Dance Deewane and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the past .

The film is directed by Anand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions. Sara will be seen in the lead role along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. In an interview, Sara made a bold statement by calling Akshay and Dhanush as Thailaiva of North and South Industry. The music of the film is given by legendary composer A R Rahman. Atrangi Re is slated to release on the silver screen on 24th December 2021. The film will be distributed by Disney+Hotstar.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Must Read! Sara Ali Khan talks about growing up with Amrita Singh, her "single mother"