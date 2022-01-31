Wow! Sara Ali Khan makes our Monday morning bright with her vacation video

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has taken a break from her busy schedule. The actress along with her brother Ibrahim Khan and other friends have flown down to Kashmir for a quick vacation. Recently the star has taken to her social media handle where she has shared beautiful pictures along with her brother and friends.

On Monday, the actress again took to her social media handle, where she shared yet another amazing video from the valley. The actress gives all her fans a perfect treat to brighten their Monday morning.

Taking to her social media page, She shared a video, where the actress was seen swimming in the pool. She captioned the video as Happy Monday. In the video, Sara was seen wearing a pink two-piece bikini while she takes a deep in the water. Later the camera pans to the opposite side where the beauty of the location can be seen.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush were seen in the movie Atrangi Re. The film is directed by Anand L Rai. The film has received much appreciation from all the audience. The actress has recently wrapped up the shoot The Immortal Ashwatthama along with actor Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. In the film, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the superhero avatar. Apart from this film, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's untitled film. If the sources are to be believed, Sara has already started shooting for this film.

