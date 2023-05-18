Wow! SatyaPrem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like the romantic-musical moviegoers were craving for

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been released, and it is beautiful. It looks like a proper intense romantic-musical.
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

MUMBAI :For a very long time, we haven’t seen a romantic drama which has good music. There was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, but that was a romantic-comedy, however now finally a romantic-musical is all set to hit the big screens. We are talking about SatyaPrem Ki Katha which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

The teaser of the film has been released, and it is beautiful. SatyaPrem Ki Katha looks like a proper intense romantic-musical. The movie has been shot at some beautiful locations and we can clearly see that in the teaser. Even the song that we get to hear in the teaser is very soulful.

Kartik Aaryan is known for his rom-coms and with SatyaPrem Ki Katha he is going to enter a different genre. Well, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to impress the audience or not. Meanwhile, Kiara has done this genre of movies earlier and she was good in it.

Karik and Kiara’s Jodi in the teaser is looking good. The two were seen together in last year’s release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the audience loved their pairing. Even in the teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the two are looking good together.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is slated to release on 29th June 2023. After watching the teaser, we are sure fans would now be excited for the trailer of the film. It’s a partial holiday weekend (Bakra Eid), so we can expect the movie to take a good opening.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

