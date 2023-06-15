Wow! Sequel to Bloody Daddy will be releasing on the big screen?

MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with his recently released movie Bloody Daddy, the movie which was premiered on on the digital platform Jio Cinemas is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience not only because of the never seen before presentation of the actor but also because of some solid performances and Stylish action.

The movie which has some amazing star cast like Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vivan Bhatena, Syed Zeeshan Quadri, Ankur Bhatia is directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, the movie is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and they are loving the actor and the overall movie.

ALSO READ –Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results

As we all know there one many comments which were saying that this movie deserved the big screen release and not digital release, well now for all the Shahid Kapoor and Bloody Daddy fans there is a news, there are many reports which are saying that the sequel of the movie will be releasing on the big screen.

Yes you heard right, if reports are to be believed the makers are in the conversation to bring back the actor Shahid Kapoor in the sequel and this time the movie will hit the big screen.

What are your views on the movie Bloody Daddy and do you really want to see the actor in the sequel, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –What! Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest picture sparks speculations about their relationship





