WOW! Is a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happening? Here’s what Nushrratt Bharuccha has to say

MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a super hit at the box office. The film surely gave all the actors’ careers a boost, and Nushrratt’s performance was appreciated in the movie.

There have been reports of a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happening. So, recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, when the actress was asked about it, she said, “I wouldn’t know. If you have ever interacted with Luv sir, you will never know what’s going on in his head, it’s just not possible. When I was shooting Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, I didn’t know what scene I was doing tomorrow, where the film was going to go and what we were going to do. None of us knew actually; that’s just how he works.”

“So, I have no idea if there’s any conversation, discussion, or thought of that. Whether I would love to be a part of it or whether I would hope that it happens, yes for audiences of course, I think it will be a superb sequel if it ever comes,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt is currently busy with the promotions of Akelli which also stars Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous, and Nishant Dahiya. The movie is slated to release on 25th August 2023.

It will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2. Interestingly, the first instalment of Dream Girl starred Nushrratt as the female lead.

