WOW! Is a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happening? Here’s what Nushrratt Bharuccha has to say

There have been reports of a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happening. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about it.
MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a super hit at the box office. The film surely gave all the actors’ careers a boost, and Nushrratt’s performance was appreciated in the movie.

There have been reports of a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happening. So, recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, when the actress was asked about it, she said, “I wouldn’t know. If you have ever interacted with Luv sir, you will never know what’s going on in his head, it’s just not possible. When I was shooting Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, I didn’t know what scene I was doing tomorrow, where the film was going to go and what we were going to do. None of us knew actually; that’s just how he works.”

“So, I have no idea if there’s any conversation, discussion, or thought of that. Whether I would love to be a part of it or whether I would hope that it happens, yes for audiences of course, I think it will be a superb sequel if it ever comes,” she added.

Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2

Meanwhile, Nushrratt is currently busy with the promotions of Akelli which also stars Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous, and Nishant Dahiya. The movie is slated to release on 25th August 2023.

It will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2. Interestingly, the first instalment of Dream Girl starred Nushrratt as the female lead.

On India's Best Dancer 3, Nushrratt Bharuccha shares an interesting memory about the time she worked with Contestant Vipul Khandpal

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

