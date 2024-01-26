Wow! Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges Salman Khan and his family's role in his success; Says 'Inke ghar ka khaana...'

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of Bollywood's finest actors. They carved out a successful career ahead of them despite having nearly identical career starts. They have maintained their stardom tight in an industry as competitive and vibrant as Indian cinema. However, there have been numerous occasions in which the two of them have gotten into heated disputes and confrontations. In the present, Salman and SRK have embraced amicably and have chosen to let go of their past grudges.

On Salman Khan's well-liked program Dus Ka Dum, Shah Rukh Khan once made some open admissions about his professional life. What made him unique, though, was how he acknowledged the latter as a major contributor to what he has accomplished thus far. Salman and his family, according to SRK, provided a lot of support for his accomplishment.

Additionally, he mentioned how Salim Khan, the latter's father, had blessed him on several occasions. He stated, “Maine sirf dhakke nahi khaaye hain, inke ghar ka khaana bhi khaaya hai. Salim's uncle blessed me and I would say because I ate food at his home, I have become successful and have become Shah Rukh Khan.”

Shah Rukh Khan continued by saying that Salman Khan acts like he is older than him, even though the two are only a month apart. Salman was made fun of by SRK for acting arrogant and leading others to believe that he was older than him.

With a loving greeting for Salman, Shah Rukh said, “He is younger to me by a month and a half. Ye dadagiri se khada hota hai toh sab samajhte hain bada bhai hai, par hai nahi ye.”

Shah Rukh Khan conducted an "AskSRK" session on his social media account, X (previously Twitter), back on December 27, 2024. One of his followers reminded him to wish Salman Khan, his contemporary, a happy birthday during the same, as he turned 58 on the same day.

In a funny reply to the fan, SRK stated that he had previously wished him personally and wouldn't want to do so in public. Then, SRK revealed a photo of Salman and stated, “I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! #Dunki”

Even though they had been friends for a long time, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan got into a heated argument during Katrina Kaif's birthday celebration in 2008. They didn't speak to one other for a long time after the argument because it had such a profound effect on their equation. Salman reportedly charged SRK with being egotistical. Salman threatened to hit SRK in the face when he made a nasty comment in retaliation for his show, Dus Ka Dum. As soon as things got out of hand, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri decided to depart the location with her husband.

