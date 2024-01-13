Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception

MUMBAI: The Udaipur wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare ended two days back. Fans loved how relaxed yet dreamy the nuptials of the couple were. It seems the Mumbai reception will be held on January 13, 2024.

Also read - Must Read! ”Feels like a Shehnai” Aamir Khan reacts on his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding

Aamir Khan will be hosting a big bash for his colleagues from the film industry. It seems both Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan will be attending the function. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur.

The bride wore white while he was in a suede coloured suit. Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were all present to bless the newly weds.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a registered marriage in Mumbai. Later, The families and friends flew down to the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. The three day ceremonies had a mehendi, dinner party and a sangeet night.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have done things differently. From the groom running for his ceremony to the chilled out vibes of the Udaipur function, it was hatke. Aamir Khan was seen wiping his tears after Ira Khan tied the knot in a Catholic ceremony.

Aamir Khan also hosted a lunch for the media today. The superstar said his feelings were like a shehnaai. Before the marriage, Salman Khan has hosted a small function for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at his place.

The reception will be attended by a number of people from Bollywood. The last time the three Khans met was at the success party of Gadar 2. All 90s fans of Bollywood were happy to see the trio together with Sunny Deol who made a smashing comeback to Bollywood.

