WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up for a movie? SRK’s fans are excited about it, but netizens say, “Nepotism at its peak”

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan currently has two films lined up, Jawan and Dunki. The former is slated to release on 7th September 2023, and the latter will release on Christmas this year. The superstar’s fans have been waiting to know which will be his next film after Dunki, and here’s a report that will make SRK’s fans very happy.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have teamed up for a movie which will be co-produced by SRK and Siddharth Anand. While the details about the film are not yet out, it is said that Shah Rukh Khan will be having an extended cameo in the film like he had in Dear Zindagi.

Well, of course, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are super excited about the film, but there are a few netizens who have nasty things to say about it. A netizen tweeted, “Nepotism at its peak.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Woah that was unexpected.”

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had stated that he would like to do a film line Leon: The Professional, so netizens are also wondering whether this movie starring the superstar and his daughter is inspired by the Hollywood film. A netizen tweeted, “Yeh wahi hai kya "leon the professional" se inspired wali??”



Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies which will premiere on Netflix. So, if the report of her film with SRK turns out to be true, the movie will mark her first theatrical release.

