Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi react to funny questions asked about their upcoming film Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is all set to hit theatres this Thursday, September 7, and people are incredibly excited. The trailer, full of action, has left the audience impatiently waiting for the film's release.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is all set to hit theatres this Thursday, September 7, and people are incredibly excited. The trailer, full of action, has left the audience impatiently waiting for the film's release. 

This eagerness is evident in the record-breaking advance bookings for the movie. To heighten the excitement, the makers have released a video on social media titled ‘7 Questions for September 7’. In this video, we get a fun sneak peek into the film.

In the first question, SRK was asked whether it was true that he and Atlee wanted to work together for a long time. He revealed that Atlee approached him during the making of Bigil and pitched the idea of Jawan with SRK and five girls, which is how the film came to be.

In the second question, Vijay Sethupathi, who plays Kaali in Jawan, was asked how he got the role of the villain in Jawan and whether he or Shah Rukh Khan are the real villains in the film. 

Vijay explained how he expressed his desire to work with SRK, and SRK also wanted to work with him. Regarding who the real villain is, Vijay cleverly stated that both he and SRK are playing their roles as villains for each other.

Moving towards the third question, SRK was asked if he's the villain, hero, or a blend of both. He responded by saying he's a common man doing uncommon things for the common good. 

Meanwhile, talking about the fourth question, Vijay Sethupathi was asked about his experience of working with SRK. He praised SRK's spontaneity in interviews and how he keeps asking questions to understand him better.

In the 5th question, SRK was jokingly asked if he was an action hero or just someone with a great insurance policy. He humorously replied that his insurance policy was over because he'd been injured so many times. 

He added that he makes action films because his youngest son, Abram, loves them. In the sixth question, Vijay Sethupathi was asked how he prepares for an intense antagonist role. He explained that he focuses on choosing good scripts and avoids cluttering his mind with unnecessary thoughts.

And for the final and 7th question, when Shah Rukh was asked about his ‘That is why I signed up for Jawan’ moment, SRK recounted a memorable moment during a bald hero introduction scene where Atlee used a lot of powder and sneezed, but the final shot convinced him to do Jawan. 

SRK concluded by teasing that there's much more to the film and requesting everyone to enjoy Jawan on September 7, 2023, only in theatres.

