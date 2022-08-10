Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan

MUMBAI:Superstar Shahrukh Khan is enjoying the success of his movie Pathaan, the actor who was seen after the long gap of 4 years in the action thriller Pathaan has grabbed the attention of the fans with his movie. The movie on the other hand went on to become number one movie of Indian cinema breaking every record and becoming Highest grosser of all time.

After its successful run in theatre the movie Pathaan is winning the hearts of the fans on digital platform on Amazon Prime video,it is breaking all the digital records and to celebrate the success superstar Shahrukh Khan brought one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth a whopping Rs 10 crore including customizations.

This news has grabbed the attention of the fans and they are not keeping calm but are very happy for the superstar Shahrukh Khan and the pictures are getting viral all over the internet

