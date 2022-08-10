Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan

Superstar Shahrukh Khan brings a lavish car Rolls Royce Cullinan after the successful Run of his latest movie Pathaan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 21:35
movie_image: 
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan

MUMBAI:Superstar Shahrukh Khan is enjoying the success of his movie Pathaan, the actor who was seen after the long gap of 4 years in the action thriller Pathaan has grabbed the attention of the fans with his movie. The movie on the other hand went on to become number one movie of Indian cinema breaking every record and becoming Highest grosser of all time.

also read-What! Nayanthara to wear a bikini in Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan?

After its successful run in theatre the movie Pathaan is winning the hearts of the fans on digital platform on Amazon Prime video,it is breaking all the digital records and to celebrate the success superstar Shahrukh Khan brought one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth a whopping Rs 10 crore including customizations.

This news has grabbed the attention of the fans and they are not keeping calm but are very happy for the superstar Shahrukh Khan and the pictures are getting viral all over the internet

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read-After they're compared to Gstaad, B'luru, Dubai, epic response from Kareena, Anushka, Neetu

Shahrukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone Yash Raj film Siddharth Anand Pathaan success Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 21:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Keerat reaches Brar Mansion in disguise to meet Sahiba
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI:Raqesh Bapat is a talented actor who is known for his work in films like 'Tum Bin', 'Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai', '...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan
MUMBAI:Superstar Shahrukh Khan is enjoying the success of his movie Pathaan, the actor who was seen after the long gap...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba decides to do a makeover of the storeroom to make it look like her home
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Surekha instigates Mimi against Muskaan and Kairav’s friendship
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Vidhi Pandya to be part of the show?
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Trending news! Aashiqana season 3, Allu Arjun and others check out some of the trending of the day
Trending news! Aashiqana season 3, Allu Arjun and others check out some of the trending of the day
Gstaad
After they're compared to Gstaad, B'luru, Dubai, epic response from Kareena, Anushka, Neetu
Theatre is like oxygen to me
Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me
Salman Khan sent to police custody
Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya