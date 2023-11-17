Wow! Shah Rukh Khan hosts David Beckham at his home, video of footballer entering Mannat goes viral

MUMBAI: Iconic footballer David Beckham visited India on a 3 day trip as he is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Recently David was seen at Sonam Kapoor’s residence where she hosted him and now Hindi film industry’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted Beckham.

In the wee hours of Friday morning i.e 17th November David left India and the previous night he had a good time at the Jawan actor’s Mumbai home, Mannat.

Now, a video has gone viral where David was seen arriving at Mannat.

Reportedly many other celebs were also present at the intimate private bash hosted by Khan at Mannat.

Sonam Kapoor’s party for Beckham had celebs like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and more who were in attendance.

On Thursday, David also visited Mukhesh Ambani’s residence Antilla. The Ambanis who are owners of the team Mumbai Indians presented Beckham with a custom made Mumbai Indians ‘number 7’ jersey.

David also met Sachin Tendulkar at the India Vs New zealand match and was seated next to Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra.

