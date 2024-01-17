Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to Kick Off 2024 with Another Hat-trick After Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki?

MUMBAI: After a successful year with the releases of "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki," Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly gearing up for another blockbuster announcement in 2024. The actor recently took a break in London to celebrate the New Year with his family and is expected to reveal details about his upcoming projects upon his return.

Sources suggest that Shah Rukh Khan, pleased with the success of his recent releases, is in no rush to sign new projects. Instead, he plans to carefully analyze the scripts he has received and make a well-thought-out decision about his next ventures. The actor is set to announce three films in the first month of 2024, generating excitement and anticipation among fans and the film industry.

"While he has some scripts in his hand, he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyze what he wants to do next. However, one thing is certain, and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience," reveals an industry insider.

Shah Rukh Khan made a triumphant return to the big screen after a hiatus, leaving an indelible mark with "Pathaan." The film not only showcased his star power but also revitalized the Indian box office, which had been grappling with the effects of the pandemic. Following up with the success of "Pathaan," the actor delivered another noteworthy performance in "Jawan" and concluded the year with the heartwarming film "Dunki."

As Shah Rukh Khan takes a well-deserved break with his family, fans eagerly await the upcoming announcements and the prospect of witnessing the superstar's brilliance on the silver screen once again.

Credit: The Hindustan Times



