Wow! Shah Rukh Khan looks completely unrecognisable in this upcoming action thriller Jawan check out the teaser

MUMBAI: No doubt it has been a long wait for all the Shahrukh Khan fans to see the actor on the big screen, the last time we have seen the actor on the big screen was the year 2018 with the movie Zero.

Ever since then the fans are now looking forward to the upcoming projects of the actor, one of which is the collaboration of the actor with director Atlee. We have seen a lot of news with regards to the upcoming project with the director Atlee and as we all know the title of the project is Jawan.

Today finally after a long wait the teaser of the movie is out. Taking to his Instagram handle Shahrukh Khan dropped the announcement video of his movie Jawan

No doubt we are going to see the actor in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming action thriller, what we see in the teaser is some strong BGM along with the actor with his evil laugh.

No doubt the teaser has indeed increased the excitement level among the fans, because they are going to see another shade of the actor. Directed by Atlee, the movie Jawan will hit the big screen on 2nd June in 2023.

What are your views on this upcoming project Jawan of superstar Shahrukh Khan and how excited are you, do let us know in the comments section below.

