Wow! Shah Rukh Khan looks completely unrecognisable in this upcoming action thriller Jawan check out the teaser

Upcoming movie of Shahrukh Khan titled Jawan is the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, here is the teaser of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 14:46
movie_image: 
jawan

MUMBAI: No doubt it has been a long wait for all the Shahrukh Khan fans to see the actor on the big screen, the last time we have seen the actor on the big screen was the year 2018 with the movie Zero.

Ever since then the fans are now looking forward to the upcoming projects of the actor, one of which is the collaboration of the actor with director Atlee. We have seen a lot of news with regards to the upcoming project with the director Atlee and as we all know the title of the project is Jawan.

Today finally after a long wait the teaser of the movie is out. Taking to his Instagram handle Shahrukh Khan dropped the announcement video of his movie Jawan

ALSO READ – Wow! Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his digital debut; the actor says ‘Kuch kuch hone wala hai’

No doubt we are going to see the actor in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming action thriller, what we see in the teaser is some strong BGM along with the actor with his evil laugh.

No doubt the teaser has indeed increased the excitement level among the fans, because they are going to see another shade of the actor. Directed by Atlee, the movie Jawan will hit the big screen on 2nd June in 2023.

What are your views on this upcoming project Jawan of superstar Shahrukh Khan and how excited are you, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakka

ALSO READ – HILARIOUS - From Kareena Kapoor to Suhana Khan: AWKWARD MOMENTS of celebrities which are sure to tickle your FUNNY BONES!

 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Atlee Nayanthara Pathaan DUNKEE SRK UPCOMING MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 14:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan looks completely unrecognisable in this upcoming action thriller Jawan check out the teaser
MUMBAI: No doubt it has been a long wait for all the Shahrukh Khan fans to see the actor on the big screen, the last...
Anupamaa! Upcoming Storm! Anuj and Anupamaa to get a BIG surprise at the Kapadia house after they return from honeymoon
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs nothing less than 3.5. Its gripping...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Abhimanyu to demean Neil, Manjari misunderstands Akshara
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is about to witness a big twist in the upcoming storyline and this is...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Must Read! Soumya is determined to raise her babies alone
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns.It...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: OMG! As Soumya delivers Armaan's twin sons, Prisha plays an emotional drama to trap him
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns.As...
Samrat Prithviraj review! This Akshay Kumar starrer period drama is high on emotions
MUMBAI: Samrat Prithviraj which has Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the leading role has been the talk of the town...
Recent Stories
jawan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan looks completely unrecognisable in this upcoming action thriller Jawan check out the teaser
Latest Video