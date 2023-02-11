Wow! Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed with fans love, Expresses gratitude; Says ‘I live in a dream of your love’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan welcomed the fans who had gathered to wish their favorite actor a happy birthday outside his Mumbai home, "Mannat." Early on Thursday morning, after meeting his fans, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank them for all of the kind birthday wishes.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday in style. He welcomed the fans who had gathered to wish their favorite actor a happy birthday outside his Mumbai home, "Mannat." Early on Thursday morning, after meeting his fans, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank them for all of the kind birthday wishes.

(Also read: Exclusive! "Jawan is a love letter from me to SRK sir" - Atlee)

He noted, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

At the sight of the superstar, the fans applauded and clicked with the 'Pathaan' actor when he appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai mansion. In front of his fans, King Khan also celebrated by striking his famous arms position. The 'Jawan' actor wore camouflage pants and a basic black T-shirt. A black cap completed his ultra-cool outfit.

Fans of the actor, enthralled with his, waited in line since the early hours of the morning to express their special wishes. Many even brought large posters of SRK, candies, and t-shirts with them.

Fans gather outside of Shah Rukh Khan's house in huge numbers each year in the hope of catching sight of the 'King Khan' of Bollywood, and this year was no exception.

The ardent fan base of Shah Rukh Khan is a testament to his captivating personality. Memorable movies including ‘Baazigar,’ ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na,’ ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,’ ‘Veer Zara,’ and many more.

In his professional life, Shah Rukh Khan is riding high after the huge hits 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and preparing for the release of his upcoming film, 'Dunki,' which is set for release in December.

(Also read: Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander to marry rumored lady love Keerthy Suresh? Latter’s father reacts)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Hindustan Times

