Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to play this character in the movie Jawan

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan titled Jawan is the current talk of the town. After the successful run and historic blockbuster of his last movie Pathaan, fans are now eagerly looking forward to Jawan, which will be directed by South mass director Atlee.

The teaser and the title announcement of the movie has already created a strong buzz all over the internet and fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the actor in a complete action avatar. The movie is already the talk of the town for its list of cameos which will be played by major actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt.

Reports are floating all over the internet, which speaks about the character of the Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan. Reportedly, it is said that the actor will be seen in a double role and one of the characters' name will be Raj Vardhan Thakur. The name of the second character is not yet out. It is also said that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the main negative character in the movie. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt will have small cameos, but pivotal ones.

No doubt, this information has already increased the excitement of fans all over the internet, and we are looking forward to more such information with regards to the movie.

