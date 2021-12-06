Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to resume Pathan shooting from this date after the Aryan Khan controversy

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. No doubt fans are going to see the actor on the big screen after a long wait. His last movie Zero released in 2018. Pathan will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for movies like War and Bang Bang.

The shoot of the movie was put on halt because of the cruise drug controversy involving Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan had to leave his shoot and come to Mumbai because of the ongoing controversy, and it is now said that the actor is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming movie Pathan.

Yes, you heard right. As per reports, he is all set to resume the shoot from December 15. He will shoot some important sequences along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is said to be part of the spy thriller universe, where we will see the crossover of Salman Khan from Tiger and Hrithik Roshan from War.

How excited are you about the upcoming movie Pathan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Other than Pathan, the actor is said to be the part of another project, which will be directed by South superstar director Atlee. The actor also has another project to be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

For more news, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.