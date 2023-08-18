Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals about his experience shooting with Amitabh Bachchan after a long time, reacts on Salman Khan’s recent bald look

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were in for a surprise when an image of the two stars together was recently released. While the details of their collaboration are not revealed yet, Shah Rukh spoke about working with Big B during his AskSRK Twitter session on Saturday.
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Fans of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were in for a surprise when an image of the two stars together was recently released. While the details of their collaboration are not revealed yet, Shah Rukh spoke about working with Big B during his AskSRK Twitter session on Saturday.

A recently released image showed Shah Rukh and Amitabh running together, dressed in black. It is yet to be known if the two are coming together for a film or a brand endorsement.

During the Twitter session, a fan asked Shah Rukh to say a few words about Amitabh and posted the same image along with his question. To this, Shah Rukh replied, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”

Shah Rukh and Amitabh last shared the screen in Karan Johar’s 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. More recently both the actors were part of the 2022 film Brahmastra but did not share any screen space.

Shah Rukh’s interactive session also had fans asking about his close friend and superstar Salman Khan. Since both the actors are known for doing cameos in each other’s films and promoting each other, a fan was curious if Salman is promoting Shah Rukh’s Jawan look as well. A fan tweeted to the Jawan actor, “@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai” (Salman’s latest look hints that he is promoting Jawan. Is it true?)

To this, Shah Rukh replied, “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!!” (Salman doesn’t need any look to show his love for me. He always loves me from his heart. That’s it)

Shah Rukh, at the end of his interactive session also left fans celebrating as he released the teaser of his next song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Atlee’s directorial is set to release on September 7 and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

