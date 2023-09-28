Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. On Wednesday, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to host an Ask SRK session for fans, and answered questions on his upcoming film Dunki.

The movie is scheduled to release on December 22 but the actor is yet to announce the release date, even though he has previously said that the film will release in December.

When a fan asked him about Dunki’s release date, SRK said, “#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!! (Dunki is fixed. Should I get it tattooed on my forehead?” When another fan asked Shah Rukh to say a few words about Hirani, the actor responded, “Two words Raju is a jaadu ki jhappi and also a jaadu ki pappi…”

The Jawan actor also shared an update on the film and said that it was “done”. He also called it “beautiful”. “#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself!!” he wrote.

Two words Raju is a jaadu ki jhappi and also a jaadu ki pappi… https://t.co/faZ9l6HnEC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has been on an action spree this year with Pathaan and Jawan so when one of his fans asked him if Dunki had any action sequences, the actor implied that the film was exactly what one would imagine a Hirani film to be.

“#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!!” he wrote. Rajkumar Hirani is known for making feel-good wholesome films like 3 Idiots, PK, Munnabhai MBBS among others.

Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history. During his #AskSRK chat, one of his fans asked about the number of zeroes in Jawan’s Rs 1000 crore collection and the actor responded, “Yaar yeh Zero Zero mat yaad dilao abhi….ha ha. (Don’t remind me of Zero.)” Zero, released in 2018, did not work at the box office and it was after this film that SRK took a hiatus from the movies.

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next release after Dunki.

