Wow! Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looks damn hot in red saree

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan never fails to impress us with her looks and style statement. She is one of the most famous celebrity kids in India. Her fans often wait for her to post pictures or videos on social media so they can have her updates.

Suhana Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped a gorgeous picture of herself. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a red saree.

Her fans and friends have been commenting on the picture. Bhavna Pandey reacted to the post and wrote, "stunning." One of her fans wrote, "stunning," the second one mentioned, "looking very elegant lovely." The third person commented, "toooo good."

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, along with Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, represented Kolkata Knight Riders, the team owned by their parents, in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction held for two days from February 12-February 13 in Bengaluru.

In the picture released by the KKR on its Instagram handle on Monday, February 14, the three-star kids looked dapper and super confident in smart casuals. Suhana, Aryan, and Jahnavi posed with A R Srikkanth who heads the scouting and player acquisition for the team, former Indian international cricketer and team's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, former Indian international cricketer and current bowling coach of the team Bharathi Arun and Venky Mysore, CEO of the team and SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

