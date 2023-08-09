Wow! Shah Rukh Khan’s many Fan Clubs; check out the Real ‘Jawans’ behind the star

MUMBAI: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even today with his amazing contribution to the Bollywood film industry. He has one of the biggest fan followings among Indian celebrities, who are very loyal and dedicated supporters of the actor. After the super success of Pathaan, SRK is now seen in Jawan which is also doing amazing business.

Also Read-Must Read! Facts about Shah Rukh Khan you will not believe

As the years have passed, SRK’s fans have only multiplied. And it is none other than the numerous Fan Clubs created by his ardent fans that have stood behind him like a pillar of strength and giving him full support. Here is a glimpse of a few of his fans and what it takes to be a hardcore SRK fan. A member of SRK Warriors Delhi Fan Club said, “Hum SRK Ke Fan Hain. Apni Jaan Hazaar baar daav pe laga sakte hain SRK ke liye.”

A member of the SRK Chennai Fan Club said, ‘the love and respect for the man that brings us together.”he added, “if someone is unable to pay for SRK’s movie tickets, we make sure to host a show for them on opening day.”

Now, when there is no new movie to promote, a member said, “even if there are no releases like it was the case after Zero, everyone is still active. Throughout the year we tried to bring a change in society.”

Also Read-Fantastic! Shahrukh Khan starrer actioner Pathaan to have a sequel, makers already working on it

Many have wondered if the fan clubs are paid by Shah Rukh Khan for the unprecedented support, loyalty and promotional efforts. To this a member of SRK UNiverse said, “ Yes he pays us with LOve, and by interacting with us on Twitter.”

Do you also follow any of SRK’s fan pages? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TimesNow