Wow! Shah Rukh Khan’s poster from Tiger 3 to be out on this date?

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie in the YRF spy universe in Tiger 3, after the successful run of the movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda hai, War and recently Pathaan, the fans are now eagerly waiting for the next in the franchise and that is Tiger 3. It is indeed one of the big releases of this year and the most anticipated one.

The movie which is directed by Karan Malhotra, as we all know will be having superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, well after the successful collaboration in Pathaan, we will see Tiger and Pathaan again in Tiger 3, well there are many reports which are saying that the duo have completed their portions and it is under editing now.

Now as per reports it is said that the first look and the poster of the actor Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Tiger 3 to be out on his birthday, yes you heard right, if reports are to be believed, the first poster of the actor Shah Rukh Khan to be out on 2nd November.

Well also there are many reports which are saying that the first teaser of the movie Tiger 3 will be releasing on 7th September and to be attached with SRK starrer Jawan.

Indeed this has brought the wave of excitement among the fans all over and we look forward to seeing this collaboration once again in the movie Tiger which also has Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

The movie Tiger 3 will be releasing on 10th November 2023.

