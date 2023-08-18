Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets U/A certificate, here are more details

Jawan is all set to release on 7th September, 2023. And as the release comes close, the movie has been awarded U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), though they have proposed 7 changes in the film
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is all set to release in theatres on 7th September 2023. The hype for the film is too much in the market as fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Directed by Atlee the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathy in lead roles. With such big names the film is already having a huge buzz among fans.

This will be the second movie of Shah Rukh Khan this year after Pathaan which was a massive success in the box office and was blockbuster hit. After the success of Pathaan all eyes are on Jawan and fans and makers both have high expectations from the film and its performance in box office.

Also read -Wow! Here is when the second trailer of the movie Jawan will be out

Well the latest update regarding the film is that it has attained the U/A certificate from the Film Board, which makes it watchable for both children and adults. The board has also proposed 7 changes to the visuals and dialogues in the film and as per reports the film has undergone minor changes to adhere to the board’s policy and wishes to get the certificate.
Reportedly, a copy of the Censor Board’s report is leaked and has revealed some spoilers and action scenes, along with film’s approximate runtime which is said to be 169.8 minutes(2.49 hrs). there were some moderations in violent scenes as well, along with references of the President of India as ‘Head of state’, accompanied by some dialogue alterations.

Till now only the prevue and two songs of the movie are out, apart from this everything is under speculation among fans. As per reports, a trailer of the film is going to come out very soon this week. The fans are all set for the movie, releasing on 7th September 2023.

Comment below how excited are you for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read – Wow! Check out the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

