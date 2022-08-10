WOW! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to premiere on OTT tomorrow, netizens say, “Beware records are going to shattered”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is all set to premiere on OTT on 22nd March 2023. The netizens are super excited about it, and they can’t keep calm.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was released on 25th January 2023, and it took the box office by storm. The film took an opening of Rs. 57 crore and broke all the records. The movie has till now collected Rs. 540.88 crore and it is still running in theatres.

However, now Pathaan is all set to premiere on OTT tomorrow. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video at 12 am on 22nd March 2023, and netizens can’t keep calm.

Also Read:  Siddharth Anand says 'Pathaan' has greater degree of detailing compared to 'War'

A netizen tweeted, “Beware records are going to shattered.” Another Twitter user wrote, “It'll have the extended version as said by #SiddharthAnand & it'll be successful on OTT too.” A fan club tweeted, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye doston... Mausam bigadne waala hai.” Check out the tweets below...

While Bollywood films were not doing well at the box office, Pathaan surely gave a sigh of relief to the industry. It was also an important film for Shah Rukh Khan as his last few releases had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Fans are super excited for the OTT release of Pathaan as reportedly am extended version of the film will be out on the digital platform. So, this means that the scenes that didn’t make it to the theatres will be available on OTT.

So, are you excited to watch the extended version of Pathaan? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read:  Pathaan, Chennai Express and more; here are top 5 highest-grossing movies of Shah Rukh Khan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Pathaan Siddharth Anand Aditya Chopra Yash Raj Films JAWAN Dunki Movie News TellyChakkar
