Wow! Shah Rukh Khan treats his fans with Eid wishes outside Mannat for the first time in two years

Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans outside Mannat on the occasion of Eid
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 11:39
movie_image: 
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan treats his fans with Eid wishes outside Mannat for the first time in two years

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday greeted his fans, stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared two selfies with hundreds of his fans waving as they stood near Mannat. Shah Rukh captioned the post, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

Also Read:Fabulous! Digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ sold to Amazon Prime Video for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

Fans of Shah Rukh hooted and screamed as the actor greeted them on the occasion with an appearance at Mannat, after a gap of two years. Several pictures and videos of the actor showed him waving, blowing kisses, wishing them on Eid, bowing and folding his hands. The actor also gave his signature pose, with his arms wide open, as he stood on the iron balcony just at the entrance of Mannat.

Also Read:Celebrations! SRK ians accumulate outside Badshah’s house on the eve of Eid

Shah Rukh also clicked selfies with his fans stationed outside his home. For meeting his fans, Shah Rukh opted for casuals--royal blue T-shirt, light denim, and white sneakers. The actor greeted his fans for several minutes. Taking to Twitter, several fans expressed their happiness. A fan wrote, “A perfect Eidi for us.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has two projects in the pipeline--Pathaan and Dunki. Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Eid Mannat Pathaan Lion Dunki Main Hoon Na Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 11:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
MUMBAI: Arpita Khan hosted a star-studded Eid bash for friends and family. Seen attending the party were Salman Khan,...
Huge update! Karan Johar announces that Koffee With Karan is not returning; netizens have mixed reactions
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular producers and directors of Bollywood. But one thing that he does best is...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Fans spot Abhira before Abhimanyu does in Akshara's mehndi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Khatra Khatra Khatra: Exclusive! Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek to grace the show
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek will be gracing the show and...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Netizens ask 'Sachmein Shaadi hogayi kya' after seeing Pranali flaunting the sindoor look with Harshad Chopda at Jaipur Airport
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Must Read! When Chandan Prabhakar opened up about Kapil Sharma’s mental health
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The comedian-actor leaves no stone unturned...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
Latest Video