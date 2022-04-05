Wow! Shah Rukh Khan treats his fans with Eid wishes outside Mannat for the first time in two years

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday greeted his fans, stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared two selfies with hundreds of his fans waving as they stood near Mannat. Shah Rukh captioned the post, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

Fans of Shah Rukh hooted and screamed as the actor greeted them on the occasion with an appearance at Mannat, after a gap of two years. Several pictures and videos of the actor showed him waving, blowing kisses, wishing them on Eid, bowing and folding his hands. The actor also gave his signature pose, with his arms wide open, as he stood on the iron balcony just at the entrance of Mannat.

Shah Rukh also clicked selfies with his fans stationed outside his home. For meeting his fans, Shah Rukh opted for casuals--royal blue T-shirt, light denim, and white sneakers. The actor greeted his fans for several minutes. Taking to Twitter, several fans expressed their happiness. A fan wrote, “A perfect Eidi for us.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has two projects in the pipeline--Pathaan and Dunki. Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Credit: Hindustan Times