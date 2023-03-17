WOW! Shah Rukh Khan watches Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, calls her 'My Rani'; netizens say, "Please someone cast them in a movie together"

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have been a part of many hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte, and Paheli. In the late 90s and early 2000, they were one of the hits jodis in Bollywood. However, the two have not teamed up for a movie for the past many years.

Today, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has hit the big screens and Shah Rukh Khan has watched the movie. He took to Twitter to praise the film and wrote, “What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh , #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch.”

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

One thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was that SRK called Rani ‘my Rani’. Now netizens are very happy to see that and they want them to star in a film together.

A netizen tweeted, “'my rani' legit made me emosh af”. Another Twitter user wrote, “King & Queen both arrived with a bang!” One more netizen tweeted, “"My Rani" is such a beautiful way to refer to her. Love their bond and I really want to see them together in a film again. The combined acting potential between them even beyond love stories is so high.” Check out the tweets below...

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Balaji Gauri in pivotal roles.

