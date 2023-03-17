WOW! Shah Rukh Khan watches Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, calls her 'My Rani'; netizens say, "Please someone cast them in a movie together"

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has hit the big screens and Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to praise the actress and the movie. Read on to know more...
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have been a part of many hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte, and Paheli. In the late 90s and early 2000, they were one of the hits jodis in Bollywood. However, the two have not teamed up for a movie for the past many years.

Today, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has hit the big screens and Shah Rukh Khan has watched the movie. He took to Twitter to praise the film and wrote, “What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh , #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch.”

One thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was that SRK called Rani ‘my Rani’. Now netizens are very happy to see that and they want them to star in a film together.

Also Read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in this heart-wrenching story

A netizen tweeted, “'my rani' legit made me emosh af”. Another Twitter user wrote, “King & Queen both arrived with a bang!” One more netizen tweeted, “"My Rani" is such a beautiful way to refer to her. Love their bond and I really want to see them together in a film again. The combined acting potential between them even beyond love stories is so high.” Check out the tweets below...

Would you like to see Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji together in a film? Let us know in the comments below.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Balaji Gauri in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Indian Idol Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rani Mukerji offers Rishi Singh to sing for Yash Raj Films

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

