Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's body double for 17 years, Prashant Walde reveals how the star's double role was managed in the film

Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in ‘Jawan’. While we won’t give spoilers about whether he plays the good guy, baddie or the vill-hero, here’s yet another update. Playing a double role and making it stand out is no easy task.
,MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in ‘Jawan’. While we won’t give spoilers about whether he plays the good guy, baddie or the vill-hero, here’s yet another update. Playing a double role and making it stand out is no easy task. 

That’s where King Khan’s body double Prashant comes to the rescue. He has been working as the superstar’s body double for 17 years or so and shared an interesting anecdote about shooting for sequences where they share screen space in a double frame.

Spoiler alert, but Shah Rukh Khan sports two different age groups in ‘Jawan’. His body double of 17 years, Prashant Walde, exclusively spilled some on-set secrets. 

He told Aajtak.in, “There is a scene where Shah Rukh is hugging his look-alike father. A very interesting incident happened here during the shoot.”

He added, “When he was in young getup, I was in the form of old Shah Rukh. Whereas when he became old, I had to take the getup of young. So that only his close-up shot can be done with the camera. Shah Rukh’s looks in this film were quite different, due to which we had to prepare daily. Only two looks were shot in a day.”

'Jawan' released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Atlee, it stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone is seen in an extended cameo.

The film is a commercial entertainer and features SRK in a double role - an intelligence officer and a vigilante. The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film, and made his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

Credits - India Today 


    
 

