Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Laughter Echoes on Set as Co-star Takes Realistic Slaps in Dunki Scene

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star, Vikram Kochhar, recently revealed a lighthearted behind-the-scenes incident during the filming of a scene where he took realistic slaps, leaving the superstar in fits of laughter.

In an interview with VS Talks, Vikram recounted the amusing episode. Determined to deliver an authentic performance, Vikram encouraged his onscreen mother, played by Sapna Sand, to slap him as hard as possible in a particular scene. The result was not only a genuine shot but also an unexpected reaction from Shah Rukh Khan.

Describing Shah Rukh Khan's laughter, Vikram said, "Behind the camera, Shah Rukh sir was standing, and he couldn’t control his laughter. On that silent set, the sound of the slap was so loud, and there Shah sir is doing (enacts laughter). And he is not in front of the camera, but standing behind it and laughing."

Rather than being deterred by the intense slap, Vikram saw Shah Rukh's laughter as encouragement. He even urged Sapna Sand to slap him again if necessary.

“Ek baar wo maar ke conscious ho gayi lekin pade usne baad 2-3 aur bhi. Maine kaha koi baat nahi badiya hai. Yaha par agar Shah Rukh sir hass sakte hain to audience bhi hasengi. Let’s do it. (She got conscious after slapping once, but I got slapped 2-3 times after that. But I felt it’s ok, here if Shah Rukh sir can laugh, then the audience will also laugh)," Vikram shared.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan's third release in the year, following Jawan and Pathaan. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles, showcasing a blend of comedy and camaraderie on set.

Credit: The Indian Express