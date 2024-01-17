Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title

For all the fans of superstar Shahrukh Khan here is a good news, if reports are to be believed, the superstar will be collaborating with the director Lokesh Kanagaraj, check out the details
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 20:01
movie_image: 
Shahrukh

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll, after making a solid come back with the movie Pathaan which has broken all the box office records, the actor has delivered another all time blockbuster Jawan and the actor has closed the year with the movie Dunki which was a decent hit and was immensely loved by the fans and audience. Well for all the fans of the actor now there is another good news that the actor will be collaborating with the director Lokesh Kanagraj.

Lokesh Kanagraj is one of the finest minds coming from the South industry, the director has created movies like Kaithi, Vikram and recently we have seen his Magic with the movie Leo that had Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role. Lokesh Kanagraj is one finest filmmaker coming from south industry who is known for a solid execution and some great thrillers, how can we forget his Lokesh Kanagraj cinematic universe (LKCU) superstar Shahrukh Khan will be collaborating with the super star director.

Also read - What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans audience, also there is nothing official about the same but if this news is true definitely it will be a treat to watch this dream collaboration of super star director with the superstar actor.

It also raises the excitement whether this upcoming movie will be the part of the Lokesh Kanagraj cinematic Universe after the movie Leo, well we wait for the official announcement for the same, what are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - What! Did Shah Rukh Khan reject big films during his television days? Mushtaq Khan reveals

LOKESH KANAGRAJ Lokesh Kanagraj movies Lokesh Kanagraj fans Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan fans new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 20:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mysterious! Sania Mirza’s cryptic post on the challenges of marriage and divorce after deleting Shoaib Malik's pics from her Instagram
MUMBAI: The personal life of tennis star Sania Mirza is in the spotlight once again. It had been reported in 2022 that...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia roped in for Sony SAB's Aangan Apno Ka
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment. A...
Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll, after making a solid come back with the movie Pathaan which has broken...
Wow! Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Darsh Mody all set to get married to fiancée Kriti on January 28 in Rajasthan
MUMBAI: Famous actor Darsh Mody is ecstatic since he will marry Kriti Chhabra in January 2024, the love of his life....
Isha Malviya gets featured on Times Square New York for the second time for Bigg Boss 17
MUMBAI: As Bigg Boss enters it's final month, the tension among the contestants is growing and so is the drama and...
Woah! Here’s all you need to know about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads from the upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar
MUMBAI: Earlier, we reported about an upcoming movie named Lovers which was in talks earlier but now things have panned...
Recent Stories
Shahrukh
Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sendhil
Woah! Here’s all you need to know about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads from the upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar
Suriya
Must read! THIS actress all set to co-star with Suriya in his Bollywood debut; Read on to know more!
Hansika
Luxurious! Hansika Motwani receives lavish ₹75.5 Lakh BMW gift from family
Atal Hoon
Must read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Main Atal Hoon
Akshay Kumar
Really! Akshay Kumar revealed THIS unusual and bizarre reason behind Twinkle Khanna marrying him
Arjun Rampal
Mahikaa Rampal Birthday: Dad Arjun Rampal shares sweet memories of his ‘Mahu’ on her special day