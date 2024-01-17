Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll, after making a solid come back with the movie Pathaan which has broken all the box office records, the actor has delivered another all time blockbuster Jawan and the actor has closed the year with the movie Dunki which was a decent hit and was immensely loved by the fans and audience. Well for all the fans of the actor now there is another good news that the actor will be collaborating with the director Lokesh Kanagraj.

Lokesh Kanagraj is one of the finest minds coming from the South industry, the director has created movies like Kaithi, Vikram and recently we have seen his Magic with the movie Leo that had Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role. Lokesh Kanagraj is one finest filmmaker coming from south industry who is known for a solid execution and some great thrillers, how can we forget his Lokesh Kanagraj cinematic universe (LKCU) superstar Shahrukh Khan will be collaborating with the super star director.

Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans audience, also there is nothing official about the same but if this news is true definitely it will be a treat to watch this dream collaboration of super star director with the superstar actor.

It also raises the excitement whether this upcoming movie will be the part of the Lokesh Kanagraj cinematic Universe after the movie Leo, well we wait for the official announcement for the same, what are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

