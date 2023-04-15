Wow! Shahrukh Khan to wear an Army uniform in Dunki?

MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is on cloud 9 as his movie Pathaan has broken all the Bollywood records, movie Pathan has become Number 1 movie of Bollywood in terms of collection and winning hearts.

Shahrukh Khan is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie Jawan which is directed by South mass director Atlee Kumar, the movie is grabbing the attention of the fans not only because of the superstar’s presence but also because of some important collaboration with south actors. Jawan and Dunki are the two movies which are grabbing the attention and are much awaited movies of the year.

Well there are many reports and rumours which are saying that actor Shahrukh Khan will be seen playing an Army officer in the movie Dunki. Yes you heard right if reports are to be believed, Shahrukh Khan will be seen playing an Army officer in the movie.

We won't be wrong in saying that it is a treat to watch the actor Shahrukh Khan in army uniform, the last we saw him playing Army officer in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan and he was looking supremely handsome in the movie, also we look forward to see what the actor will be having to offer with the movie Dunki.

What are your views on actor Shahrukh Khan playing Army character in the movie Dunki and how excited are you to see him again on nig screen, do let us know in the comment section below.

