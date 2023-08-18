Wow! Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor becomes a graduate at 67, says “Did this for my mother Geeta Bali”

He credited his daughter Tulsi for pushing him to pursue his education. He said he is now finally a graduate and secured 59.67% marks.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 14:14
movie_image: 
Aditya Raj Kapoor

MUMBAI : Shammi Kapoor was one of the finest actors from the long lineage of actors in his family. He not only kept the Kapoor name high with performances in films like Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Kashmir Ki Kali, etc, he made a significant mark in the Hindi film industry with his unique style and persona. His children Aditya and Kanchan however did not follow in his father’s footsteps.

Also Read-Helen remembers Shammi Kapoor on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

The late Shammi’s son Aditya has now opened up about his finally earning a graduation degree at the age of 67. He credited his daughter Tulsi for pushing him to pursue his education. He said he is now finally a graduate and secured 59.67% marks. He added, “I did this for my mother Geeta Bali”

Speaking of getting into the film line, Aditya said in a previous interview, “My father was very supportive of my decision. I have always tried to do something different in life and Shammiji always stood beside me.”

Aditya lost his mother Geeta Bali when he was just 9 years old. He and his sister Kanchan were raised by Shammi’s second wife Neila Devi. Speaking fondly of her Aditya said, “She decided to not have any children of her own. How many women would do that? And, to look after a crazy guy like Shammi Kapoor and his two kids wasn’t easy, I bet.”

Also Read-What! When Shammi Kapoor spoke about falling for ‘pretty girl’ Mumtaz when he was a windower, and said “It was a nightmare”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress


 

Shammi Kapoor Aditya Raj Kapoor Geeta Bali graduation Junglee Rockstar Kashmir Ki Kali Rajkumar Neila Devi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 14:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan! This is how Zaid Darbar made his Janeman’s birthday extra special
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television. They have a...
WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon
MUMBAI : Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is in no mood to stop at the box office. The film in just 12 days has entered the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Falaq Naaz reveals if she is doing Bigg Boss 17 along with Avinash Sachdev
MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation...
Exclusive! Will Pandya Store go off-air and be replaced by this new show? Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Wow! Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor becomes a graduate at 67, says “Did this for my mother Geeta Bali”
MUMBAI : Shammi Kapoor was one of the finest actors from the long lineage of actors in his family. He not only kept the...
Hot pics! These clicks of Barkha Singh is too hot to handle
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Barkha Singh has been grabbing the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gadar 2
WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon
Utkarsh Sharma
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma feels Rakhi Sawant is the most interesting person on social media
Paresh
Wow! Paresh Rawal to join Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3
Sunny Deol
Woah! Sunny Deol reacts to the news of his villa being auctioned
Subhash Ghai
Wow! Subhash Ghai confirms Khalnayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt
Shah Rukh Khan
WOW! Teaser of Dunki to be out during Diwali this year? Shah Rukh Khan fans are happy as they believe that the movie won’t get postponed