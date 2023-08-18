Wow! Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor becomes a graduate at 67, says “Did this for my mother Geeta Bali”

MUMBAI : Shammi Kapoor was one of the finest actors from the long lineage of actors in his family. He not only kept the Kapoor name high with performances in films like Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Kashmir Ki Kali, etc, he made a significant mark in the Hindi film industry with his unique style and persona. His children Aditya and Kanchan however did not follow in his father’s footsteps.

The late Shammi’s son Aditya has now opened up about his finally earning a graduation degree at the age of 67. He credited his daughter Tulsi for pushing him to pursue his education. He said he is now finally a graduate and secured 59.67% marks. He added, “I did this for my mother Geeta Bali”

Speaking of getting into the film line, Aditya said in a previous interview, “My father was very supportive of my decision. I have always tried to do something different in life and Shammiji always stood beside me.”

Aditya lost his mother Geeta Bali when he was just 9 years old. He and his sister Kanchan were raised by Shammi’s second wife Neila Devi. Speaking fondly of her Aditya said, “She decided to not have any children of her own. How many women would do that? And, to look after a crazy guy like Shammi Kapoor and his two kids wasn’t easy, I bet.”

