Wow! Shanaya Kapoor turns photo editor and hair stylist for Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is the talk of the town because of her hot looks. The star kid is very active on social media with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

With all of us being under self-quarantine at home due to Covid-19, the only way to stay connected with our loved ones is through video calls and social media. Doing exactly the same and sending out love to her childhood best friend Ananya Panday, the star gave some hair style tips and edited her picture for her.

And showing gratitude towards Shanaya, Ananya shared the edited picture on the social media.

Have a look.

Posting this picture, Ananya captioned it, '(ps. contact @shanayakapoor02 for photo editing and hair growth tips).'

Well, the love and bond between them is evident as they give us major friendship goals.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The romantic-action drama is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.