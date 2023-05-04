Wow! Shilpa Shetty becomes the owner of a swanky Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600- one of the most expensive four-wheelers

The Nikamma actress has now added another feather to her hat. She is now the owner of a swanky luxury car which is one of the most expensive four wheelers in the car market.
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is one actress who has held her own in this male dominated world of entertainment. The Baazigar actress has carved a niche for herself not just as a brilliant actress but also as an enterprising woman. With fitness books, a spa and restaurant, Shilpa has come a long way and is leading the way for women to have an individual identity of their own.

The Nikamma actress has now added another feather to her hat. She is now the owner of a swanky luxury car which is one of the most expensive four wheelers in the car market. We are talking about the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600. The actress recently came to the airport in a stunning all black attire but what also caught everyone’s attention was her luxurious car. 

The car has a stunning leather upholstery with premium touchscreen. This super-luxurious car boasts a powerful engine that generates 550hp @ 6,000-6,500 rpm. This massive eye candy of a car costs a whopping 2.9 crores.

On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in the avatar of a cop in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force co-starring Vivek Oberoi, Sidharth Malhotra and Isha Talwar.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- spotboye

About Author

