Wow! Shilpa Shetty gives a sneak peek into the Karwa Chauth rituals taking place at Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor's home

Just a few minutes earlier, Shilpa Shetty gave her followers a sneak peek into actress Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor's home, where we can see group of ladies performing the rituals of Karwa Chauth.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 18:51
movie_image: 
Shilpa

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. The actress with her movies and different characters has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to the new post of her.

Also read - Shocking! Shilpa Shetty revealed none of the bigger banners cast her in the 90s; says ‘I’m surviving because of my songs’

Just a few minutes earlier, Shilpa Shetty gave her followers a sneak peek into actress Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor's home, where we can see group of ladies performing the rituals of Karwa Chauth. Have a look -

Shilpa Shetty appreciates Sunita Kapoor's efforts of making beautiful arrangement for the festival with 'so much love'. Indeed, the ladies are gleefully performing the rituals, as seen in the above reel.

For the unversed, Karva Chauth, a cherished and traditional Hindu festival celebrated primarily in India, is a poignant testament to the enduring bonds of love and commitment within married couples. 

This festival holds a special place in the hearts of millions as married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, fervently praying for the longevity and well-being of their beloved husbands. 

Also read -Shocking! Shilpa Shetty revealed none of the bigger banners cast her in the 90s; says ‘I’m surviving because of my songs’

Yet, Karva Chauth isn't merely about fasting; it's a celebration of the sacred union between spouses, marked by cultural, social, and even religious significance. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shilpa Shetty Sunita Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Anil Kapoor Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 18:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of this generation. Be it her red carpet appearances or her...
Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office
MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have, over the time the actor has delivered some...
Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Farray that will make the acting debut of Alizeh Agnihotri who is the niece of superstar...
After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?
MUMBAI: Just as Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" made waves with its unit named as ‘"prevue",  the buzz is that most...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh challenges Aaradhna, both part ways
MUMBAI :Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!
MUMBAI: While setting the right tone of patriotism, the makers of India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter' launched '...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Patani
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
Salman
Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office
Salman
Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri
SRK
After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?
Fighter
It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!
KARWA CHAUTH
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the list of celebrity couples who fast together during the auspicious day of Karva Chauth