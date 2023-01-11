Wow! Shilpa Shetty gives a sneak peek into the Karwa Chauth rituals taking place at Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor's home

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. The actress with her movies and different characters has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to the new post of her.

Just a few minutes earlier, Shilpa Shetty gave her followers a sneak peek into actress Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor's home, where we can see group of ladies performing the rituals of Karwa Chauth. Have a look -

Shilpa Shetty appreciates Sunita Kapoor's efforts of making beautiful arrangement for the festival with 'so much love'. Indeed, the ladies are gleefully performing the rituals, as seen in the above reel.

For the unversed, Karva Chauth, a cherished and traditional Hindu festival celebrated primarily in India, is a poignant testament to the enduring bonds of love and commitment within married couples.

This festival holds a special place in the hearts of millions as married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, fervently praying for the longevity and well-being of their beloved husbands.

Yet, Karva Chauth isn't merely about fasting; it's a celebration of the sacred union between spouses, marked by cultural, social, and even religious significance.

