Wow! Shilpa Shetty's new vanity van is unmissable, even has a yoga deck

Have a look at the luxurious vanity van of Shilpa Shetty. We bet you cannot take your eyes of the beauty.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 13:55
movie_image: 
Wow! Shilpa Shetty's new lavish vanity van cannot be missed, it also has a yoga deck

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty has been winnning the hearts of fans over the time with her acting contribution. The actress is currently making headlines for her birthday celebration as she turned 47 on 8th June.

We can see some beautiful pictures and posts of the same on the internet, and fans are showering their love and blessings on the actress on her special day.

And now  we have come across the pictures of the lavish vanity van recently bought by Shilpa Shetty.

The pictures of the luxurious van are unmissable. It is a beauty.

pictures here

Also read Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled over her cake-cutting video with Raj Kundra; netizens are saying that she will forgive her rich husband for anything

The van has lavish and beautiful interiors, which are grabbing all the attention. As we all know, Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak, so there is a yoga section too in the van.

No doubt this is one of the best vanity vans in Bollywood. What are your views on these beautiful pictures of the luxurious vanity van? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Surprising! Check out the films rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that helped THESE actresses build their career

Shilpa Shetty vanity van Bollywood vanity vans Raj Kundra Shamita Shetty Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 13:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: High-Point Drama! Prithvi Malhotra to create a scene during the last rites of Karan Luthra?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Shocking! Anil Kapoor had referred to this actress as the “worst case of botox”
MUMBAI: The fact that several actors in Bollywood have gone under the knife is not news. Shilpa Shetty is one of them....
Yeh Hai Chahatein! Revealed! Preesha leaves feeling helpless, Revati’s trap revealed
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Oh No! Is Rhea going to come back to ruin Reem's marriage in Naagin 6 ?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Rahul comes to the location, lies about GPS being with his father
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Family doesn’t agree with Preesha, Rahul comes to the location
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Anil Kapoor had referred to this actress as the “worst case of botox”
Shocking! Anil Kapoor had referred to this actress as the “worst case of botox”
Latest Video