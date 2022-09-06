Wow! Shilpa Shetty's new vanity van is unmissable, even has a yoga deck

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty has been winnning the hearts of fans over the time with her acting contribution. The actress is currently making headlines for her birthday celebration as she turned 47 on 8th June.

We can see some beautiful pictures and posts of the same on the internet, and fans are showering their love and blessings on the actress on her special day.

And now we have come across the pictures of the lavish vanity van recently bought by Shilpa Shetty.

The pictures of the luxurious van are unmissable. It is a beauty.

pictures here

Also read Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled over her cake-cutting video with Raj Kundra; netizens are saying that she will forgive her rich husband for anything

The van has lavish and beautiful interiors, which are grabbing all the attention. As we all know, Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak, so there is a yoga section too in the van.

No doubt this is one of the best vanity vans in Bollywood. What are your views on these beautiful pictures of the luxurious vanity van? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Surprising! Check out the films rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that helped THESE actresses build their career